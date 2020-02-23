Storeum (STO) Price Tops $0.0109 on Top Exchanges

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Storeum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and VinDAX. Storeum has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $2,074.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Storeum has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009342 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000453 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000496 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000146 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Storeum Profile

Storeum is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

Buying and Selling Storeum

Storeum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

