Storj Market Cap Hits $22.01 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Storj token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, Livecoin and Liqui. During the last week, Storj has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $22.01 million and approximately $383,259.00 worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.69 or 0.02931745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00230320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00042335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00143257 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinTiger, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, OKEx, Poloniex, ABCC, Huobi, Liquid, Ethfinex, Liqui, Binance, Livecoin and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

