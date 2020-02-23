STPT Trading Up 22.6% Over Last 7 Days (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One STPT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, STPT has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. STPT has a market cap of $13.97 million and $975,760.00 worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.34 or 0.02959003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00230070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00042792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00144145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

About STPT

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,779,217 tokens. STPT’s official website is stp.network. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol.

STPT Token Trading

STPT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

