STRAKS Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Crex24. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $25,914.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,848.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.93 or 0.02737339 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.70 or 0.03982518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00797126 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.02 or 0.00852034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00098012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009636 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00028255 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00641996 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, SouthXchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.