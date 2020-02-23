STRAKS (STAK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $25,653.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,760.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.31 or 0.02733606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.68 or 0.03985098 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00782316 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00853837 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00096142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009733 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00029957 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00626584 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.