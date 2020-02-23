Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Retirement Network purchased a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,845,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,394. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.54. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $171.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

