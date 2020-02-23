Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,056 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,078,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,498,692. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $178.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.42.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

