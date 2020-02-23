Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 20,006 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,006 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 18,763 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 41.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 58.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 338,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after buying an additional 124,324 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after buying an additional 19,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.84. The stock had a trading volume of 243,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,009. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.41. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.09 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

