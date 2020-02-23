Stratis Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.44 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Stratis has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $45.95 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00004664 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007833 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001243 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000757 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034509 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,693,703 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Binance, Upbit, Poloniex, Cryptomate, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Bithumb, Coinrail, Bittrex, Crex24, Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

