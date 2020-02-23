Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Price Down 2.7% This Week

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, DragonEX, IDEX and Mercatox. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.26 million and $373,664.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.03 or 0.02933022 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00229819 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00143241 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002754 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bancor Network, BitForex, Ethfinex, Mercatox, Binance, DragonEX, Radar Relay and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

