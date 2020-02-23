StrongHands (SHND) Trading Down 4% This Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Coindeal. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $454,360.00 and $455.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,714,227,510 coins and its circulating supply is 16,301,033,156 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, BiteBTC, Crex24, STEX, CryptoBridge, Coindeal, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

