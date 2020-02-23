Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,879,007,000 after purchasing an additional 213,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,434 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,333,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $279,951,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.43.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,196. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The company has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

