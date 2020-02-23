Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,375 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.29% of Summit Materials worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. Summit Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 2.15.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SUM shares. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

