Sumokoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $58,838.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $58,838.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0965 or 0.00000979 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Indodax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.38 or 0.00856372 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001872 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001994 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Sumokoin

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 7th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 26,612,500 coins and its circulating supply is 19,912,500 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

Sumokoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.