Sun Life Financial INC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sun Life Financial INC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 0.3% of Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.94. 5,974,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,677. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.72.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

