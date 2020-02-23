Sun Life Financial INC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sun Life Financial INC lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the period. Kellogg accounts for approximately 0.3% of Sun Life Financial INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,567,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,332,000 after purchasing an additional 603,888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,103,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,471,000 after acquiring an additional 53,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,037,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,912,000 after acquiring an additional 46,509 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $6,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $33,891,000. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,431. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

