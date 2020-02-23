Sun Life Financial INC Has $1.27 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sun Life Financial INC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,684 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 0.3% of Sun Life Financial INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,231 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in AT&T by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,433 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in AT&T by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,159 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,704 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,459,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,371 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $38.55. 28,464,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,352,010. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.