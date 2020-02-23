Sun Life Financial INC Has $17.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sun Life Financial INC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 4.8% of Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sun Life Financial INC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $17,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,769,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,596. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.32 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average is $51.62.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

