Sun Life Financial INC Reduces Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Sun Life Financial INC cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,230 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up approximately 0.3% of Sun Life Financial INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,655,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,523,000 after buying an additional 384,196 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,048,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $34.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,665,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,046. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $36.65.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,472.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

