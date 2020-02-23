Sun Life Financial INC Sells 28,541 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Sun Life Financial INC lowered its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,541 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty comprises about 0.3% of Sun Life Financial INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. 3,001,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,875,063. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

