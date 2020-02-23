Sun Life Financial INC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Sun Life Financial INC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sun Life Financial INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sun Life Financial INC owned about 0.40% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 158,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

IVOO traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,863. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.80. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $121.83 and a 1 year high of $142.27.

