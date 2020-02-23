Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Sunoco from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Sunoco in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $172,243.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,095.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,564,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Sunoco by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 399,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after buying an additional 133,015 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 291,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 80,399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,377,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 167,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.04. 242,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $34.09.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Sunoco had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 145.37%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

