SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STI. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Monday, November 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

In other SunTrust Banks news, CFO Laura Allison Dukes sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $72,539.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,753.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,383,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,993,000 after acquiring an additional 329,505 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,155,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,490,000 after acquiring an additional 307,374 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1,566.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 256,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 241,185 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,022,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 346,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,811,000 after acquiring an additional 169,924 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STI opened at $70.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. SunTrust Banks has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $71.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.89.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

