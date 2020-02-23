Super Zero (SERO) Trading Up 9.9% Over Last Week

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Super Zero has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero has a total market cap of $33.94 million and $23.10 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001476 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043046 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00461572 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010091 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012482 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Super Zero Profile

SERO is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 232,023,246 coins. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash.

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

