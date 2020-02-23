Suretly (SUR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $597.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Suretly has a market capitalization of $201,377.00 and approximately $597.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00008591 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. Over the last week, Suretly has traded 87.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00047861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00491703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $649.61 or 0.06562578 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00065660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027672 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004957 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001431 BTC.

About Suretly

SUR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 236,881 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.