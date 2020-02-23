sUSD (SUSD) Market Cap Tops $5.36 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00009748 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. sUSD has a market cap of $5.36 million and $309.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.68 or 0.02956295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00230945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00144165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002783 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 5,556,217 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

