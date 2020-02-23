Swarm (SWM) 1-Day Volume Tops $23,827.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Swarm has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $23,827.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.27 or 0.02936363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00229993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00143480 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

