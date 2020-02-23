SwiftCash (SWIFT) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, SwiftCash has traded up 50% against the US dollar. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. SwiftCash has a total market capitalization of $69,064.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000299 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SwiftCash Profile

SwiftCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 116,508,930 coins and its circulating supply is 115,788,499 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

