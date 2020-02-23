Swing (SWING) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Swing has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swing has a total market capitalization of $73,862.00 and $1.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swing alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002003 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

Swing (SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,468,956 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.