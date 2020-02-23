Swipe Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.93 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Swipe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00011743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $70.93 million and $13.46 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.29 or 0.02937760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00230411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00043080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00143646 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,123,111 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

