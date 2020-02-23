Switcheo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,579.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Switcheo has a market cap of $2.50 million and $4,579.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Switcheo has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Switcheo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.50 or 0.02960598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00230438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00141353 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002734 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork.

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.