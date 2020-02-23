Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Shares of SYNH stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.82. 606,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,244. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.83. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $72.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

