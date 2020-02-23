Synergy Hits Market Cap of $143,396.00 (SNRG)

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Synergy has a market cap of $143,396.00 and approximately $120.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Synergy has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Synergy coin can currently be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Synergy

Synergy is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,897,672 coins. Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin. The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Synergy is www.synergycoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ticker Symbol: SNRGPoW Algorithm: X11PoS Algorithm: X11, switching to SHA256d after 10 daysRPC Port: 50542 (configurable with rpcport= option)P2P Port: 40698 (configurable with port= option)Tor Port: 38155 (configurable with torport= option)Block Times: 2 MinutesPoW Blocks: 4320 (6 days)10% POS Interest per YearMax Turbo Stake Multiplier: 288Turbo Stake Lookback: 2 days Percent of Blocks over 2 days for Max Multiplier: 20%Max Money Supply after PoW: 250,001 SNRGStake Minumum Age: 48 hours (2 days)Stake Maximum Age: 144 hours (6 days)Stake Maximum Reward Age: 8 daysNew Mint Spendable: 120 blocks (4 hours)Message Start (“Magic Bytes”): 0xf1, 0xe3, 0xe5, 0xd9Message Start Test Net: 0xaf, 0xb9, 0xd9, 0xffApplication Data Folder Windows: “Synergy” OS X: “Synergy” Linux: “.synergy”Config File Name Windows: “synergy.conf” OS X: “synergy.conf” Linux: “synergy.conf””

Buying and Selling Synergy

Synergy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synergy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

