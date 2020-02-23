Synergy (SNRG) Achieves Market Cap of $142,626.00

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Synergy has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Synergy coin can now be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synergy has a market capitalization of $142,626.00 and $119.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.66 or 0.01078410 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023067 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003168 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000811 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Synergy

SNRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,897,672 coins. Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin. The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synergy’s official website is www.synergycoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ticker Symbol: SNRGPoW Algorithm: X11PoS Algorithm: X11, switching to SHA256d after 10 daysRPC Port: 50542 (configurable with rpcport= option)P2P Port: 40698 (configurable with port= option)Tor Port: 38155 (configurable with torport= option)Block Times: 2 MinutesPoW Blocks: 4320 (6 days)10% POS Interest per YearMax Turbo Stake Multiplier: 288Turbo Stake Lookback: 2 days Percent of Blocks over 2 days for Max Multiplier: 20%Max Money Supply after PoW: 250,001 SNRGStake Minumum Age: 48 hours (2 days)Stake Maximum Age: 144 hours (6 days)Stake Maximum Reward Age: 8 daysNew Mint Spendable: 120 blocks (4 hours)Message Start (“Magic Bytes”): 0xf1, 0xe3, 0xe5, 0xd9Message Start Test Net: 0xaf, 0xb9, 0xd9, 0xffApplication Data Folder Windows: “Synergy” OS X: “Synergy” Linux: “.synergy”Config File Name Windows: “synergy.conf” OS X: “synergy.conf” Linux: “synergy.conf””

Synergy Coin Trading

Synergy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synergy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

