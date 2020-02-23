SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 114.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,742 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of SYNNEX worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,110,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,932,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 854.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 31.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 24,725 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.75. The company had a trading volume of 234,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,372. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.00 and its 200 day moving average is $117.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

In related news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $64,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,603.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total value of $35,006.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,300.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,396 shares of company stock worth $6,223,258. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

