T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.18.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.27. 1,056,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,069. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $95.07 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,700 shares of company stock worth $9,899,514 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

