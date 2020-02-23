TaaS Price Reaches $0.84 on Top Exchanges (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a market cap of $6.86 million and approximately $1,293.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00008486 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.68 or 0.02973031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00232727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00042564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00143429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002759 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS’s launch date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

