Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.21% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCMD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 125.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 99,831 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 608.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 40.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.22.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $309,026.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,284.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $143,250.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,128.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,604 shares of company stock worth $1,314,760. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TCMD. BTIG Research restated a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

