Tael (WABI) Price Hits $0.15

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Tael coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001525 BTC on exchanges including $5.22, $10.00, $24.72 and $18.11. Tael has a market cap of $11.11 million and approximately $616,984.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tael has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tael Profile

Tael is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,699,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.96, $18.11, $119.16, $34.91, $24.72, $10.00, $7.20, $4.92, $6.32, $62.56, $45.75 and $5.22. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

