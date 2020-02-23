Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $13,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSM opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

