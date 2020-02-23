TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) will report $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TAL Education Group’s earnings. TAL Education Group posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TAL Education Group.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.80 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TAL. Macquarie raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

NYSE TAL traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $59.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,962. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 313.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,803,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 2,289.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,043,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,285,000 after buying an additional 999,585 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,235,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,756,000 after buying an additional 944,174 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,380,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,516,000 after buying an additional 929,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,367,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,509,000 after buying an additional 821,767 shares during the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

