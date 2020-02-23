Tap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $905,213.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Tap has a total market capitalization of $92.90 million and approximately $905,213.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tap has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00047729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00481721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $648.80 or 0.06555968 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00064830 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027660 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004954 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global.

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

