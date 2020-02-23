Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 102.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,009 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,935 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Target were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Target by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in Target by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,855,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,591. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.62. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

