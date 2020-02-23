Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

TCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCO. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 549.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 568,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 480,544 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after acquiring an additional 445,684 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,440,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,158,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,007,000 after acquiring an additional 172,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,847,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TCO opened at $53.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52. Taubman Centers has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 87.50%. The firm had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

