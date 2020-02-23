Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 170,976 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

NYSE:TRP opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52 week low of $44.16 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.612 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRP. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering lowered Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. CIBC set a $73.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.