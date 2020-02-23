Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

TRP has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

TRP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,656. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.73. Tc Pipelines has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

