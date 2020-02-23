Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of TDOC opened at $113.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $119.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.24 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $479,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,923 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 114.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after buying an additional 556,269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $45,435,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 44.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,041,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after buying an additional 319,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $16,702,000.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

