Telstra Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Declares $0.25 Semi-Annual Dividend

Telstra Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.249 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

TLSYY opened at $12.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. Telstra has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLSYY. ValuEngine upgraded Telstra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telstra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

