Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Tenaris posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on TS. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.97.

Shares of NYSE:TS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.32. 4,089,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,323. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,751,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tenaris by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,751,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,657,000 after buying an additional 150,242 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 404,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 109,958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tenaris by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

