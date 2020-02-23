Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Getting Very Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tesco earned a coverage optimism score of -3.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Tesco’s score:

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Tesco has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.